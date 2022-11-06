Ducks away: Numbered ducks are released from the Dublin St Bridge as the race begins. Photo / Grey Space Photography

Ducks away: Numbered ducks are released from the Dublin St Bridge as the race begins. Photo / Grey Space Photography

The Plumber Dan Duck Race raised over $17,000 for Jigsaw Whanganui this year.

Jigsaw Whanganui executive officer Tim Metcalfe said the funds were very welcome and would go towards providing social work services.

"I want to thank Dan and Wendy Goldsworthy for their continued support for Jigsaw," he said.

"Not only does the money raised provide invaluable support, but the Duck Race also lifts our profile with the community. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets."

Each year, tickets are sold for $10, and every purchaser is allocated a small yellow duck with their ticket number on it.

Spectators lined the riverbank to see the ducks launched from the Dublin St Bridge on Saturday morning and watched as they floated past the paddle steamer Waimarie on its way upstream.

A team of helpers were on the river in dinghies, canoes, and on jet skis to make sure no duck was lost as they floated to the finish line at the Waimarie berth.

Little ducks make their way to the finish line of the 2022 Plumber Dan Duck Race. Photo / Grey Space Photography

A local Whanganui family was this year's winner of the main $1000 prize, and Metcalfe said he was delighted for them.

"They were there to collect their prize and they were very happy. The St Johns Club won the second prize, and a young boy collected the third prize.

"Three spot prize winners collected toasters, kettles, and a big teddy bear."

Metcalfe said Jigsaw wanted to thank sponsors Masport, Spooner, Hood & Redpath, and others who support the Duck Race.

"We also want to thank Te Pou Tupua - the appointed guardians of Te Awa Tupua - for consent to hold the Duck Race on the Whanganui River."

Jigsaw Whanganui has a team of 25 social workers and support staff working with families in Whanganui, Waverley, Rangitīkei, and Ruapehu. The organisation runs a number of programmes, and its primary aim is to help families thrive. Jigsaw celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020.

Plumber Dan owner Dan Goldsworthy has been operating the Duck Race and donating the proceeds to Jigsaw annually since 2017.