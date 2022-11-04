Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui celebrates 150 years of agricultural and pastoral shows

Liz Wylie
By
6 mins to read
The crowd enjoyed the horse parade at the Wanganui Agricultural and Pastoral show in 1910. Photo / Tahui1-016436

The crowd enjoyed the horse parade at the Wanganui Agricultural and Pastoral show in 1910. Photo / Tahui1-016436

Prize bulls the size of tractors, candy floss and hot dogs, sheep shearing, wood chopping, ferris wheels and beautiful jumping horses have been the stuff of A&P shows in New Zealand for more than 15

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle