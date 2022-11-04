The crowd enjoyed the horse parade at the Wanganui Agricultural and Pastoral show in 1910. Photo / Tahui1-016436

The crowd enjoyed the horse parade at the Wanganui Agricultural and Pastoral show in 1910. Photo / Tahui1-016436

Prize bulls the size of tractors, candy floss and hot dogs, sheep shearing, wood chopping, ferris wheels and beautiful jumping horses have been the stuff of A&P shows in New Zealand for more than 15 decades. Next weekend Whanganui will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the first show held in 1852 at the Wanganui Racecourse in Purnell St. Liz Wylie looks back on shows of the past and talks to one of the organisers of the new-look show undergoing a revival in the 21st century.

The first-ever agricultural and pastoral (A&P) show was held in the Bay of Islands in 1842 after farmers formed the A&P societies.

The shows were held to promote good farming methods.

The Royal Agricultural Society was formed in 1924 and became the umbrella body for the A&P associations.

By the mid-1950s, the shows were huge annual events where town and country came together for long weekends and city dwellers got to meet their rural neighbours along with the best of their livestock.

A&P shows hold happy memories for thousands of New Zealanders who attended the shows in more than 100 locations around the country.

Family memories

Lynne Holmes, who grew up as Lynne Currie in the Whanganui suburb of Aramoho, recalls the show as an eagerly anticipated outing each year.

Holmes, who now lives in Wagga Wagga in New South Wales, was captured by a roving photographer with her mother and four sisters when they attended the Wanganui A&P Show in the 1960s.

"Looking back, I know it was hard for mum dragging five girls around town shopping or attending special events like the A&P show," she said.

"With a big family and only one income in the 1960s this was a real treat and we were allowed one ride or one sideshow game each. I was too afraid of the ferris wheel so I opted for the ball in the clown mouths.

''I remember enjoying visiting the animals the most - especially the pigs and piglets. And the hot dogs on sticks were the greatest treat of all."

Lynne Holmes (front right) with sisters Andrea, Denise, Janine and twin sister Dale with their mum Helen at a Wanganui A&P show in the 1960s. Photo / Supplied

Horse power

Equestrian events have been a mainstay of the Whanganui shows since jumping competitions were introduced in the 1890s. By the 1950s, dressage and jumping competitions were organised under the rules of the FEI (Federation Equestrienne Internationale).

Koria Davidson (nee Teki) was a Whanganui showjumping champion in the 1950s and 60s and performed at "night jumps" on her thoroughbred bay horse Patohe to help raise funds for the Whanganui War Memorial Centre built in 1960.

"Unfortunately I don't have any surviving photos from the Wanganui A&P shows," she said.

"I do have one of my sister Pauline and me double backing on our chestnut mare Blaze at the Palmerston North A&P Show in 1958."

The earlier shows featured horse parades where draught horses, especially Clydesdales, were shown by proud owners.

A 1910 photograph, possibly taken by Frank Denton or another photographer from Tesla Studios, shows a crowd watching the horse parade at the Wanganui A&P Show.

Koria Teki and her younger sister Pauline Teki delighted the crowds with a double banking display at a 1958 show. Photo / Supplied

Tough times

Over the decades, participation in the equestrian events in Whanganui waned to the point they became non-existent in the 2000s.

And it was not only the horses that were a no-show - competitions for the best pigs, sheep and cattle had not been part of the show for more than 20 years and the home industries section had also dropped out.

Wood chopping, lamb and calf competitions, and a few trade stalls had continued, along with the amusement rides and sideshows, but the A&P show had become unprofitable.

The entire show went into recess in 2017 when a number of long-serving committee members stepped down and replacements could not be found.

By the following year, a dedicated group of enthusiasts had banded together with a shared determination to revive the show, with equestrian events as the primary focus.

The laughing clown sideshow was a safe alternative for a young visitor not ready to brave the ferris wheel. Photo / NZME

The revival

Current Wanganui A&P Show organiser Debbie Hirini said the success of the 2018 show had provided a strong foundation that has resulted in the show growing in popularity despite Covid-19 restrictions.

"We put our heads together to bring back an even bigger event," she said.

"The first year we were blown away at how big we actually were. We all worked very hard for months to get it up and running and we were extremely pleased with the outcome."

In 2021, the show went ahead despite the need for public exclusion.

A small audience got to see these young winners earn their ribbons at the 2021 Wanganui A and P show. Photo / Supplied

Half of the show took place at Wanganui Racecourse and the other half was held at Macnab Domain in Kaiwhaiki Rd, with numbers limited to 100 at each venue. By the time competitors and organisers were accounted for, there was no room to have members of the public attend.

"Last year was a major challenge with the Covid restrictions and we weren't sure if we would be able to run at all," Hirini said.

"But again we put our heads together and came up with a plan to split it up over two venues, allowing us to still go ahead."

Hirini said the team of organisers had grown and so had the number of sponsors.

"We now have an excellent crew who put in time for months leading up to the show.

"We get judges from all over the North Island coming to Whanganui for the weekend and we aim to attract competitors from all over as well.

"This year marks 150 years since the show started and, although these days we are purely equestrian, we have planned a great programme with extra awards and fun entertainment."

The 2022 show is on November 12-13. The Saturday night entertainment includes children's games and a pet parade, a speed class competition and a dinner.

There will also be a fundraising sausage sizzle on Friday afternoon with proceeds going to support Whanganui Riding for the Disabled.

"We have awesome sponsors including some that have supported us for a few years and we will be inviting them to join us at the show," Hirini said.

"Here's to an amazing show this year to mark the milestone successfully."

Few people got to see rider William Ford executing a perfect jump on Banfeinni at the 2021 show. Photo / Petapix

Waverley A&P Association will celebrate its 100th milestone this year and the show is on Tuesday, November 15.

The show offers equestrian events, dog trials and agricultural club events for children as well as trade exhibits, food, drink and other stalls. Organisers say it will be a fun day out for all of the family.