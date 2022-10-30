Carols by Candlelight has been a long-running tradition at Virginia Lake. Photo / NZME

Carols by Candlelight has been a long-running tradition at Virginia Lake. Photo / NZME

Long-running Whanganui event Carols by Candlelight is back after a Covid-related blip last year.

Traditionally held at Virginia Lake's punchbowl, it will move to Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens in the centre of the city.

Organiser Mark Kennedy, from the Rotary Club of Wanganui North, said the decision to shift venues came down to traffic management issues.

"A state highway runs right beside the lake and the Rotary board decided the risk was too high to take on.

"That risk mainly comes about when people are leaving that venue."

There had been three potential venues in the running to replace Virginia Lake, Kennedy said.

Others on the list were Whanganui Collegiate School and the Whanganui velodrome.

"Pākaitore came out on top, mainly because there is a lot of parking and it has the right ambience," Kennedy said.

"The Moutoa Gardens [Historic Reserve] Board were more than accommodating. It was pretty much smooth sailing.

"Obviously, there will be a traffic management plan in place for the streets around Pākaitore."

Organiser Mark Kennedy is expecting around 2000 people to fill Pākaitore. Photo / NZME

No streets will be closed for the event.

"Traffic volumes through that area aren't that great and you don't have the milk tankers and stock trucks coming down a state highway [as with Virginia Lake], which probably bring the biggest risks when it comes to accidents," Kennedy said.

He was expecting around 2000 people to attend.

"It will be very much a trial run this year to see how the venue copes.

"Brass Whanganui will be there, along with Shelley Walls as the lead singer and the Whanganui Community Choir.

"There's another special guest of course - Father Christmas."

Kennedy said Rotary began the event more than 20 years ago near Virginia Lake's band rotunda.

"Then it ended up around the other side. Rotary actually built the stage at the punchbowl."

This year's Carols by Candlelight is at Pākaitore/Moutoa Gardens on Sunday, December 11. It begins at 7pm.