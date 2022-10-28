Whanganui weather: Sticky, sub-tropical weekend days to come

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there would also be some rain here. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents can expect rain but also warm temperatures this weekend.

On Friday morning a heavy rain watch was issued for the central North Island hill country from Waitomo and North Taranaki to Tongariro National Park.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there would also be some rain here.

"Start of Saturday looks to be somewhat dry, there'll be some passing rain but it's a deteriorating trend," he said.

It was going to be notably warm with a high of 26 degrees on Saturday.

"That will come with that stickiness," Ferris said.

The sticky, sub-tropical temperatures were brought by a northerly caused by a low pressure system offshore.

He said nights could have a minimum temperature as high as 16C.

"People will be kicking off the duvets if they haven't done that already."

"It could be a sign of conditions we'll see more of through the end of this year because of the La Niña in force.

"We will see more of this moisture from the north in this region."

Sunday was looking like the wetter of the two weekend days, while more wet weather could be expected next week with a brief respite around Wednesday.