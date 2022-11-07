Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui parents welcome changes to childcare subsidy scheme

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
From April 1 next year, a family with two children will get some subsidies if their income is lower than $116,117 to $124,644. Photo / 123rf

From April 1 next year, a family with two children will get some subsidies if their income is lower than $116,117 to $124,644. Photo / 123rf

Changes to the Government's childcare subsidy and Working for Families schemes have been welcomed by Whanganui parents and the chief executive of a North Island kindergarten association.

Income thresholds to qualify for childcare subsidies are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle