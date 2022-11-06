The victim self-presented at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

The victim self-presented at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

A police investigation has been launched after a man took himself to Whanganui Hospital with a serious stab wound.

Early inquiries established that an incident took place in the top car park at Castlecliff Beach around 1am on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

"A 35-year-old man was stabbed and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"Police are seeking any witnesses to the incident which is believed to have involved a large group of people."

Anyone who was in the area or has any information which may be relevant is asked to contact Whanganui Police Station.

The public can also contact Police on 105, quoting file number 221106/2277.

Information can be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.