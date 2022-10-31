Police are investigating a Monday morning burglary at a Gull service station in Gonville, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are investigating a burglary at a Whanganui service station.

The incident happened at the Gull station on Heads Rd in Gonville at about 4am on Monday.

Police said two offenders committed the burglary.

Owner Brad Mooney said a silver Mazda Demio was driven from the Carlton Ave side of the road through the shop's front door, knocking out a concrete bollard in the process.

The perpetrators then stole $50 from the register and fled in the car, he said.

The police said "a number of items" were taken in the incident and they were following several lines of enquiry.

Forensic work was also under way.

Mooney estimated there had been about $15,000 worth of damage to his station and a lot of clean-up work to do.

"It's just stupid, but it is what it is," he said.

Mooney said he had been told by police the car used in the incident was stolen from Marton.

Police said they were now working with Mooney to try to prevent future robberies.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police.