Hikers have been advised to prepare before heading out on a tramp after two people had to be rescued from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hikers have been advised to prepare before heading out on a tramp after two people had to be rescued from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Photo / Bevan Conley

A midnight rescue of two exhausted walkers from the Tongariro Alpine Crossing has led to calls for trampers to be better prepared and know their limits.

The warning has come from the police, the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro after two walkers called for help about midnight on Sunday after they became exhausted and realised the Tongariro track was beyond their abilities.

They were rescued by a Land Search and Rescue team and a helicopter was required.

A police statement said hiking Mt Tongariro should not be taken lightly, as the climb is equivalent to ascending the Sky Tower stairs more than three times and requires an effort equivalent to walking a marathon.

Police Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said it was important to keep the Land Safety Code in mind.

The rules of that code are to choose the right trip for you, understand the weather, pack warm clothes and extra food, share your plans, take ways to get help and take care of yourself and each other.

"We want people to remember their day out for all the right reasons, not because they had a miserable time and had to be rescued," Shepherd said.

DoC senior ranger Theo Chapman said there was a wealth of advice available online.

"We encourage people to visit the DoC website and carefully select the right destination for their fitness and experience level."

More information about the Tongariro Crossing can be found on DoC's website in the Central North Island region on the 'Places to go' page, which is accessible from the 'Parks and Recreation' menu.

DoC's Plan My Walk app can be used to find the right track for a person's ability, and enables people to check for track alerts and weather warnings issued by DoC.

It also provides a suggested gear list.

Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro spokesperson Te Ngaehe Wanikau asked hikers to respect the maunga, themselves and their personal safety.

"When we enter this domain, we should do so with the primary focus being our safety and preparedness.

"The cost of each rescue is not just financial, the cost is also the pain inflicted on your loved ones, the anguish of companions, the potential danger and trauma experienced by the rescue teams, and the mamae (pain) of tangata whenua."