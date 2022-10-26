Rachel Keedwell was voted as the Horizons Regional Council chair for the next three years. Photo / Supplied

Rachel Keedwell and Jono Naylor have been chosen once again as the chair and deputy chair of Horizons Regional Council.



Keedwell was the chair for the 2019 - 2022 term, and at a meeting in Palmerston North on Wednesday, she received eight of the 14 votes.

"I take the role of chair very seriously and don't take it for granted," she said.

"We all are here with different agendas, but all for the future of the Horizons region."

She said a Horizons councillor's role was to protect the environment, and for future generations, it had to be done right.

"As we sit around this table, we must keep at the forefront of our minds that we're here to work together and make decisions for the benefit of the region.

"I look forward to sharing that journey with you and what we can achieve together."

At the meeting, all Horizons regional councillors were officially sworn in for the next three years following a pōwhiri.

Horizons chief executive Michael McCartney said the event was particularly special as it included welcoming two councillors who represent Māori constituencies.

"As Te Tiriti o Waitangi partners, we are excited to have Raki [North] and Tonga [South] Māori councillors join us at the decision-making table," McCartney said.

They joined three new peers and nine returning councillors in signing a Local Government Act declaration which provides them with the ability to act in the councillor role, he said.

Keedwell was up against Bruce Gordon for the role of chair, who received six votes.

Bruce Gordon was the Horizons chair for three terms from 2011 - 2019.

Running for deputy chair were Fiona Gordon and Jono Naylor.

Gordon received five votes and Naylor received nine, making him the deputy chair.

Naylor was also the deputy chair in the previous term.

Whanganui councillor David Cotton voted for Bruce Gordon as chair and Fiona Gordon as deputy chair, and Whanganui councillor Alan Taylor voted for Keedwell for chair and Naylor for deputy chair.