The jetty at Upokongaro provides crucial infrastructure to the local community and tour businesses. Photo / Bevan Conley

The jetty at Upokongaro is about to get a refresh to ensure it remains safe and usable.

Whanganui District Council project officer Debbie Anderson said local engineering firm BPL recently assessed the jetty's compliance and safety.

"Their recommendation was for the replacement of damaged sprung piles at the loading end of the jetty, together with some maintenance to the decking and other mechanisms."

The work required has been contracted to Emmetts Civil Construction.

Emmetts is in the process of constructing steel fabrications off-site to minimise the time needed to be at the jetty.

"The on-site remedial work is scheduled to take place from the beginning of November until early December ahead of river activity this summer. The jetty will be closed during this period."

The council was also working with hapū representatives to ensure the wellbeing of the awa during the work, Anderson said.

Located on the Whanganui River immediately next to Upokongaro village on State Highway 4, the jetty was reinstated from its previous deteriorated state in 2008, a council statement said.

"In recent years the jetty has been damaged by successive flooding events, as well as wear and tear from river vessels.

"The jetty provides crucial infrastructure to the Upokongaro community and upriver tour businesses, and it is essential that it's made safety compliant for public use."