Whanganui news in brief: Make your Christmas a creative one

Make decorative wrapping paper, cards and gifts at Sustainable Whanganui's Monday workshop. Photo / file

Creative Christmas

Sustainable Whanganui is holding a family Christmas holiday creative workshop on Monday, December 21, for participants to make decorative wrapping paper, cards and their own gifts. Bring food for a shared lunch. The workshop is at 10.30am-2.30pm on Monday in the Harekeke Room at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, 83 Maria Pl.

Go to market River Exchange and Barter (REBS), Whanganui's green dollar community, is holding a Christmas market at 2.30pm on Tuesday, December 22. It includes felting by Karen Workman, clothes and gifts, free range eggs, honey, sauces, relishes, seedlings, spray-free fruit, vegetables, flowers, fresh herbs, garlic, fruit trees, dried chillies, healings and psychic readings. The market is at All Saints Hall, Whanganui East shopping centre.

River mouth rescue

Two people were winched to safety by a rescue helicopter after their boat capsized north of the Patea river mouth on Tuesday. Police confirmed that they received a report of a capsized boat off the coast around 4.50pm yesterday, with three occupants stranded in the water. One of the boat's passengers swam to shore, and the others were winched to safety. According to police, no one was injured.

Waihi Rd crash

One person is in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash in Hawera early on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Waihi Rd just after 12.30am. Fire and Emergency assisted with extracting the person from the vehicle and with traffic management at the scene. The person was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

