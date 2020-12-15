Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Person seriously injured in early morning crash on Waihi Rd, Hāwera

Quick Read

The person was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Whanganui Chronicle

One person is in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash in Hāwera early on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Waihi Rd just after 12.30am.

Fire and Emergency assisted with extracting the person from the vehicle and with traffic management at the scene.

The person was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Read More

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash just after 12.30am on Wednesday. Photo / File
Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash just after 12.30am on Wednesday. Photo / File
NewsletterClicker