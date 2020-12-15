Person seriously injured in early morning crash on Waihi Rd, Hāwera

One person is in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash in Hāwera early on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Waihi Rd just after 12.30am.
Fire and Emergency assisted with extracting the person from the vehicle and with traffic management at the scene.
The person was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.
