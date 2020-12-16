Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Revealed: How much vandalism cost Whanganui District ratepayers in 2020

3 minutes to read

Whanganui District Council spent over $37,000 on vandalism this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Fifty-five incidents of vandalism cost Whanganui ratepayers more than $37,000 in 2020 with everything from toilets and playground matting to "doggy doo" bins taken to by vandals across the district.

But the cost could

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.