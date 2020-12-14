Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council reviews pokie machine policy

4 minutes to read

Whanganui District has 208 pokie machines but council policy could progressively reduce that. Photo / File

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Adult New Zealanders should be able to spend their money as they like - including by gambling on pokie machines, the Gaming Machine Association of New Zealand says.

Jarrod True spoke on behalf of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.