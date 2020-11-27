$20,000 of NZ Community Trust grants from pokies awarded to Whanganui groups

The grants are funded through net proceeds from NZCT gambling machines. Photo/ File

The New Zealand Community Trust has announced another batch of grants for Whanganui community groups, three of which have received a share of $20,000.

The October grants are funded through the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT). Net proceeds from gambling machines operated by the trust are redistributed to the community, focusing on charitable, philanthropic, cultural or sporting causes.

The $10,000 grant received by the Whanganui Air Ambulance Trust allows it to purchase much-needed logistical equipment.

The trust said in its application the funding would be used to purchase a neo deck, an interface between the aircraft and a road ambulance.

"The purchase is important as the neo deck and its associated equipment provides a safe interface between road ambulances and the aircraft, facilitating a transfer of a stretchered patient into the aircraft without the need for a manual lift."

Alzheimers Whanganui, a not-for-profit community support service for people affected by dementia, was given $6000 to contribute to staff salaries.

According to its application, the group said without additional funding, there would be a risk it would have to scale down its operation.

"Over 2019, we had 145 new inquiries. Currently we are providing support for 220 people, and we may have to reduce the current level of support we provide."

The final recipient of a grant for the November period was the Aramoho Bowling Club.

Club treasurer Trevor Stevenson said funding was fundamental to the club, particularly with an older membership typically on fixed incomes.

"We're a smallish club, and predominantly elderly, so we try and keep our membership fees and the like affordable for our members," Stevenson said.

"Although our members have plenty of time, they may not have plenty of money, so it does help with those costs we won't have to recoup from the membership."

In recent months, Whanganui has spent the most on pokie machines at any point within the past decade.

In the quarter ending September 2020, Whanganui spent a total of $3,133,854 on pokie machines, up by more than 10 per cent over the same three-month period in 2019.