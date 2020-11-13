NZ Community Trust grants $10,000 to Springvale Stadium

The Jubilee Stadium floor being re-dressed in December 2019. Photo / Supplied

Springvale Stadium's flooring will be re-dressed in mid December, thanks to a $10,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust NZCT.

Due to the ageing of the complex and the increase in demand for higher standards of facilities, the Wanganui Community Sports Centre management board sought additional financial assistance to ensure that both the Jubilee and Springvale stadiums remained competitive.

WCSC manager Alan Kenny said the stadiums were used by a broad cross-section of the local community, and that the benefits from the grant would be "significant".

"They include allowing the committee to set venue charges at affordable levels and attract numerous national, regional and local tournaments that have great economic and health benefits for the community," Kenny said.

The WCSC, which manages the development, operation and maintenance of the Jubilee and Springvale complex, identified a number of key issues that required urgent attention and funding, and recognised "the need to develop a forward-looking programme that will assess the needs of the community, protect valuable assets, and ensure that it continues to develop".

"The facilities are not ratepayer funded, so ongoing financial assistance from the NZCT is crucial for the survival of organisations such as ours," Kenny said.