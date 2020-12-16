Whanganui Regional Museum appoints Dr Bronwyn Labrum as new director

Dr Bronwyn Labrum has been appointed director of Whanganui Regional Museum. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Regional Museum's new director is returning to the town she grew up in after gaining extensive experience in museums around New Zealand.

Dr Bronwyn Labrum was born and raised in Whanganui, where she attended Whanganui High School. She has undergraduate and graduate degrees in history from Massey University and received her PhD from Victoria University of Wellington in 2000.

"The Museum's Joint Council has managed a thorough and considered process to make this important appointment and I think we have found an outstanding director in Dr Labrum," Tangaroa said.

Previously a senior manager at Te Papa, and then recruited to lead special projects at Canterbury Museum, Labrum is known and trusted across the heritage and cultural sectors.

She has extensive experience in museums across all dimensions: curatorial, collections, communications, exhibitions, education and learning, iwi relationships, commerce and funds development.

"As head of New Zealand and Pacific histories and cultures at Te Papa, Dr Labrum led the history and Pacific curatorial teams, providing intellectual and strategic leadership across the organisation. A feature of her career is her strong credentials in research and publishing as author or co-editor of six books and numerous chapters and journal articles."

Labrum's publications include the bestselling book Real Modern: Everyday New Zealand in the Fifties and Sixties.

Labrum knows the Whanganui Regional Museum well and is looking forward to moving back to Whanganui and engaging with the museum and community. She is expected to start work in February next year.

She takes over from Frank Stark who stepped down at the end of last year. Libby Sharpe has been acting director since Stark's departure.