Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Hair stylist Sam Su'a returns to Whanganui to open The Studio

4 minutes to read

One of New Zealand's most sought-after hair stylists Sam Su'a has moved home to Whanganui.

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

One of New Zealand's most sought-after hair stylists has moved home to Whanganui and is setting up shop.

Sam Su'a was born and raised in Whanganui, but left at the age of 19 to pursue

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.