Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Leigh-Marama McLachlan: I was ready to give Nan that final kiss

6 minutes to read

"On Sunday 22 November, my powerhouse of a kuia, Wahi Marama Teki, passed-away at Whanganui Hospital at 89 years-old." Photo / supplied

Leigh-Marama McLachlan
By:

Columnist

Growing up in Whanganui, my weekends were often spent delicately balancing my scrawny legs on a ladder, with a bucket of soapy water and scrunched up newspaper, cleaning my Nan's windows.

I always felt hard

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.