5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

LIVE MUSIC

O & The Mo play Lucky Bar on Saturday night as part of their first nationwide tour on the back of their debut album In Transit. The Wellington "indie dreamers" will be supported by MC Phanny. 8.30pm, $10 entry.

PANTO

Saturday night is your last chance to catch Peter Pan the Pantomime. Oh no it isn't. Oh yes it is! Tickets from the Royal Wanganui Opera House booking office. Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St, 7.30pm.

BOOK

Gangland presents 12 tales from the criminal underworld, each its own story, but with the over-arching theme of how methamphetamine has transformed organised crime in New Zealand over the past 20 years. Written by award-winning NZME journalist Jared Savage, the book is out this week.

ON THE BOX

Emmy award-winning Seth MacFarlane directs and stars in A Million Ways To Die In The West, a laugh-out-loud Western, which follows mild-mannered sheep farmer Albert Stark. Catch it on three on Saturday, 8.30pm.

SPORT

The NZ team celebrate after South African batsman Kagiso Rabada is bowled by Tim Southee during action on day 2 of the second ANZ cricket test played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Welcome the return of international cricket as the Blackcaps take on T20 World Champions the West Indies in a test match this weekend. It started on Thursday in Hamilton and is expected to run all weekend.