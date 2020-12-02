Granny's Christmas Grotto in Marton opens for seventh year - but in new location

Marton granny Jenny Greener has been operating her Christmas Grotto since 2013. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

In an unassuming warehouse in a Marton industrial area sits a Christmas wonderland full of elves, trees, trains and tinsel - and it's all the work of one dedicated grandma.

Granny's Christmas Grotto has been operating for the public since 2013. Founder Jenny Greener, known as Granny, has spent more than a quarter of a century collecting various festive bits-and-bobs, and for 23 days each year she opens her collection up to the public.

"It's quite ridiculous, I've just got so much," Greener said as she walked around the warehouse turning on her 71 different trees.

"I've spent years collecting all of this, and it really comes alive when it's all together."

Inside the warehouse, as well as the 71 trees, there are more than 200 trains, hundreds of metres of tinsel, and kilometres of fairy lights. Every year, Greener goes through 500 batteries in just 23 days.

"It takes a lot to keep it going."

Greener said she had collected all of the items over the years, often purchasing Christmas ornaments online, as well as all the furniture to display them.

"I have some incredible things here, from really precious works of art to wee things I've found over the years.

"Some of the trees have such incredible decorations on them. They're just stunning."

Greener said the most photographed tree is the one covered top to bottom in Tui cans. This year's new addition, an Anzac tree covered in around 100 hand-knitted poppies, is nipping on its heels.

Greener has moved from a temporary facility to her own building, purchased by her and her husband, in Main St.

She's spent tens of thousands of dollars on bringing the building up to standard, making sure it is compliant for fires, floods and wheelchair accessible. She's even built a ramp and installed a disabled toilet.

Greener said it was a big undertaking for a place that's only open for 6.3 per cent of the year.

"It's been a big job, but we've got lovely volunteers and really supportive businesses in the community."

Asked why she dedicates so much time and money to the grotto, Greener said it was simple. It's about "presence, not presents", she said.

"I know it's a cliche, but Christmas is a time to be with people and celebrate. If I can play a role in that with the Grotto, then I'm happy,"

"I really hope it really brightens up people's Christmas."

Granny's Christmas Grotto at 1 Main St, Marton, is open Mondays to Thursdays from 7pm-10pm until December 23. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays the grotto is open from 12pm-5pm. Adults $5, children $3.