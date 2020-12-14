Tooth and Claw: Young visitors find fascination in Whanganui Regional Museum's creatures collection

Abby Watt enjoyed spending time with the crabeater seal when she visited the Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy exhibition at the Whanganui Regional Museum. Photo / Liz Wylie

Abby Watt was busy making drawings and taking notes during a visit to the Teeth, Talons and Taxidermy exhibition at the Whanganui Regional Museum.

The 10-year-old was visiting with the Whanganui Home Education group and said she found the crabeater seal in the Antarctic display especially interesting.

"It has these little toes and fingers on its flippers," she said.

"I didn't know that before and apparently they can swim really fast."

Acting museum director and head curator Libby Sharpe said there have been many repeat visits from local children since the exhibition opened in July. Along with the range of animals from around the world, evidence of their diets and habitats can be studied by looking at the evidence they leave behind.

"The displays of ordure or droppings have been a source of fascination," Sharpe said.

"They make the children laugh and they enjoy working out which animals produce different kinds.

"Adults are really enjoying it and making return visits as well."

Museum education leader Margie Beautrais has created the array of droppings using clay and cardboard bound with glue and children have enjoyed making their own during holiday workshops at the museum.

Sharpe said the collection of taxidermied animals are all very old and some of the species are now extinct or facing extinction.

"Museums no longer hunt animals for displays of course but these old examples provide a lot of useful information."

The exhibition is intended to encourage discussion about biodiversity, extinction and the impact of humans on animals around the world.

"We want the museum to be a destination for families during summer and we hope to see

plenty of visitors to this exhibition and all the other displays and activities we have available," Sharpe said.

"Entry is free so come in out of the heat and enjoy looking at our collections in a comfortable environment."

The Rangi Wills room in the museum has been festively decorated and educator Lisa Reweti has been providing Christmas story and song sessions.

The next sessions are on Wednesday, December 16, and Thursday, December 17, at 9.30am to 10.15am and 10.45am to 11.30am. Entry is free although bookings are essential. Call 06 349 1110 or email info@wrm.org.nz to book. Koha appreciated.

Whanganui Regional Museum is open to visitors from 10am to 4.30pm every day except Christmas Day.