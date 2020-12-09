Whanganui High School touch, sevens rugby teams on national duty this weekend

The WHS girls rugby sevens team head to the Condor Sevens in Auckland this week full of hope. Photo / Supplied

A new Whanganui High School mixed touch team head to the New Zealand Secondary Schools nationals this week attempting to emulate the success of four years ago when the school won back-to-back titles.

Eight players are multi-talented Year 13 students who represent WHS and Whanganui in many sports including touch, netball, rugby and basketball.

Director of sport Lisa Murphy said this will be their last opportunity to represent WHS, and captains Tyrese Herewini-Lama and Mikayla Heka will be leading the team, hoping they can perform well throughout the tournament. Coaches Sean Brown and Mike Lama have done the preparation.

Some games will be livestreamed on NZSS Touch link.

The WHS girls rugby sevens team also head to the NZSS Condor Sevens in Auckland this week.

"Four years ago was the last time our girls' team qualified," Murphy said.

"The team has been working hard all year developing players and growing the numbers. With only Year 13s Riana Tamati and Kara Adrole finishing school, there is great potential for the team to continue developing.

"Leading the team as coach at the tournament is Whanganui Rugby development officer and former Black Fern Sosoli Talawadua. Coach Jordan Maraku has work commitments so will attend Friday's games only."