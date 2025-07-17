Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui rugby: Steelform Whanganui face tough preseason with Classics, NPC prospects

By Jared Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Steelform Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin's wider squad has started training, with a camp scheduled for this Saturday. Photo / NZME

Steelform Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin's wider squad has started training, with a camp scheduled for this Saturday. Photo / NZME

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It will be a challenging preseason for Steelform Whanganui as first they face international legends and then potential NPC stars of the future.

The wider squad began training in earnest this week and will go into a camp on Saturday in Whanganui after the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save