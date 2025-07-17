Hamlin still wishes to have a larger and therefore longer top grade in 2026, especially given this year, once again, several veterans have stepped aside from club footy and therefore representative games as well.

“I think there’s going to be some new names there, some boys getting their first taste of provincial rugby, that’s why I want that [higher] level of club competition in Whanganui - so we can get a gauge on them and see where they are.

“There’s some tidy players there, and we saw last night [Tuesday] at training the boys got in and just got into stuff, and you can see there’s a fair bit of talent around.”

Champions Byford Readimix Taihape have the smallest contingent, but this is due to departures from the initial wider training squad named in May.

Prop Gabriel Hakaraia and fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden have withdrawn, while former professional utility back Te Rangatira Waitokia broke his leg playing for Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, and clubmate Joe Edwards intended to step away even before his arm injury in the final.

Losing Edwards, on top of the rotator cuff injury to young Kaierau hooker Kohlt Coveny, left Whanganui a little shy in the rake department, as did the fact that all three halfbacks from 2024 have moved on to other things.

But to help replenish the depth, the team have looked outside their borders with potential imports Matt Picard and Cody Mitchell.

“They both reached out earlier in the year, they just wanted an opportunity. They’ve both sort of done it of their own steam,” said Hamlin.

Picard, a hooker who can also play prop if required, was a fixture in his Coastal team’s run to the Taranaki Premier final, where they lost to defending champions Stratford-Eltham on Saturday.

“We’re just going to have a look at him, he’s turned up to all the trainings,” said Hamlin.

“Alesana [Tofa] is trying to get himself back to some fitness. Injury curtailed his club season, so we’re trying to get him on board and getting him back to the Alesana of old.”

Halfback Mitchell played junior rugby in Auckland before moving to Queensland, and has covered his own costs to come home for a chance to play first-class level.

“He’s playing in a pretty high-quality competition over in Brisbane, for Sunnybank, and I spoke briefly to his coach over there.

“He wants to come back to New Zealand and have a crack at New Zealand footy. I think he arrives on Sunday.”

Whanganui’s preseason starts with the anticipated clash with former All Blacks in the Classics game at Cooks Gardens, followed by tough regular preseason opponents Hawke’s Bay Saracens and Wellington Centurions.

“I said to the boys, ‘I’d like to win every game we play’, but we’ll be playing some quality opposition,” said Hamlin.

“We’ll take a lot out of all of those games. Give them some reps and let’s hit the ground running when we get to the Heartland competition.”

Premier MVP results

He came home to the Pā to lift his family club at the forefront of Tasman Tasman Premier, and talented playmaker Te Atawhai Mason has been rewarded with recognition as 2025’s Most Valuable Player.

The MVP prize is determined by the most overall points awarded after each Premier regular season match, on a 3-2-1 allocation basis.

A 2019 Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV alumnus, Mason has developed his game in Manawatū and Taranaki, and made an immediate impact with Tāmata Hauhā Rātana, starting in his preferred first five spot and later providing injury cover at fullback.

Mason was leading the MVP standings at the end of the first round from another newcomer in Waverley Harvesting Border’s strong loose forward Ekenasio Fiso, followed by Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist’s linchpin halfback Daniel Kauika and Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau’s dynamic utility back Ethan Robinson.

Injury in the second round saw Robinson fade from contention while Kauika, who displayed superb game management in Marist’s rise up the points table, also concurrently rose in the MVP standings above the still-consistent Fiso.

But none could catch Mason, who got to switch back to first five for Rātana’s last two games and finished on 15 MVP points.

Byfords Readimix Taihape’s centre-winger Tiari Mumby had a strong second round to finish with a share of third place.

Most Valuable Player final standings

1 Te Atawhai Mason (Rātana) 15 points; 2 Daniel Kauika (Marist) 13; 3= Ekenasio Fiso (Border) 12; 3= Tiari Mumby (Taihape) 12.