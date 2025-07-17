The other tries came from hooker Kimberly Hunt, No 8 Waimarie Rauhina, and reserves Rebecca Tamati and Akosita Marr, while second-five Tiana Kauika slotted the only conversion.

Taihape’s try came in the second half from first-five Trassina Hooper.

Victorious coach Junior Nepia was pleased the team had maintained their standards even in the heightened atmosphere of the title match.

“The whole way through has been about being humble – work has been the biggest thing, right next to our priority, which is fun.

“Through fun, we’ve found more engagement, people learning and coming back.”

Moving forward as the Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women’s coach, Nepia had a longer six-team club competition to watch and choose players, as the wider squad now makes preparations to defend the North Island Heartland title.

“I think the level across the board is growing every year. I think we’re in great stead in terms of where we’re at with our selections.”

Taihape player-coach Ruth McKay was proud of her team’s effort, although having to settle for being distant second.

“I think we were in there for the fight, we had a bit of a rough time leading into it with injuries.

“It wasn’t ideal going into a final having young girls on there and only going with 20, but that was the cards we were dealt and, as a competitor and a coach, I was going to show up.”