Whanganui news in brief: It's green for go for new traffic lights

Green for go for new traffic lights

The new traffic lights at the Victoria Ave and Dublin St intersection are now working. The intersection has been controlled by a temporary roundabout since late October while upgrade work was done. The work cost about $150,000. It is Whanganui's second-busiest intersection behind the Glasgow St/Victoria Ave intersection, which was upgraded earlier this year

Fund helps revamp

Whanganui District Council says the Waka Kotahi Innovating Streets fund will pay 90 per cent, up to $380,000, of the project to temporarily revamp lower Victoria Ave. The final cost of the project will be confirmed once the design is finalised.

Mural start delayed

A second mural planned for the Maria Pl summer pop-up space is temporarily on hold. Work on the mural was to start on Monday, December 14, but the Whanganui District Council says due to unforeseen circumstances it has been delayed until early in the New Year. A new start date has not yet been confirmed. Any UCOL or secondary school art students interested in learning about the mural process can contact the regeneration project manager Ellen Young at ellen.young@whanganui.govt.nz.

Population rise

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners' dashboard says the district's population has grown to 48,000, and weekly consumer spending is above the New Zealand average. There were 165 residential building consents issued in the year to September. Unemployment has risen 11.6 per cent since this time last year.

Weather apology

Due to a production error, incorrect weather information was published in yesterday's Whanganui Chronicle. We apologise for any inconvenience.

