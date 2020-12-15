Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui welcomes potential travel bubbles with Australia and Cook Islands

6 minutes to read

Heavy machine operator Jamie Ballantyne usually spends two weeks per month working in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui people have welcomed the news that travel bubbles with Australia and the Cooks Islands will soon open up.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that Cabinet had agreed, in principle, on establishing a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.