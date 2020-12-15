Drag racing success for Whanganui drivers at Masterton Motorplex

Team Rivers - with drivers (from left) Grant Rivers, Nicole Rivers and Adrian Rivers - has been recognised with a unique achievement award for drag racing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui drag racers had a successful weekend at the Masterton Motorplex dragstrip, collecting wins and personal bests.

Dean Scott was outstanding in the Supercharged Outlaws division, winning the event in his Chevy ute, running a personal best of 6.9sec at 204mph (328km/h).

In the Competition class, driver Adrian Rivers was cautious with a brand new Pontiac engine in the Rivers family dragster but still ran a number of 6.8sec passes to win the division.

Johnny Hooper also performed well in reaching the quarter-finals of the Super Sedan class with a personal best of 8.2sec at 166mph (267km/h).

Nicole Rivers in a Mustang and Dave Hickford in a Holden also went a number of rounds in the street car division.

On the Saturday night, a Covid-delayed prizegiving was held for the 2019/20 season, with Team Rivers winning awards for first in the pointscore series for the Competition class and best crew. The team also received a unique achievement award for being victorious in three meetings in a row at different tracks around the country with three different family members driving.