The 90% Project: Just 1700 doses before Whanganui hits 90% double-vaxxed

Just 1700 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are required for Whanganui to hit 90 per cent double-vaccinated. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is creeping closer to hitting the all-important 90 per cent double-vaccinated target.

Just 1700 second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are required to reach the magic 90 per cent.

According to the latest vaccination data from the Ministry of Health, 87 per cent of Whanganui's eligible population is now fully vaccinated - the second-lowest vaccination rate of all 20 DHBs, second only to Northland.

Fourteen DHBs have now hit the 90 per cent double-vaccinated mark, including neighbouring MidCentral DHB. Taranaki DHB is just 609 doses off hitting 90 per cent, and is expected to reach the milestone early next week.

Within Whanganui, 91 per cent of the overall population has now received at least one dose. For the Māori population, that figure drops to 84 per cent, while for Pasifika it sits at 86.

When it comes to the geographical spread of vaccination rates across the wider DHB region, Whanganui City itself remains the highest vaccinated area.

The suburbs of Springvale and St John's Hill have already well surpassed the 90 per cent target, with both sitting around 93 per cent double-vaccinated.

Within the city limits, the western section of Gonville remains the lowest-vaccinated suburb, with just 73.5 per cent having received both shots. Castlecliff East follows, with 77 per cent fully protected.

More isolated communities along the Whanganui River are also behind but not quite to the same degree, with the large geographical area dubbed "Upper Whanganui" now 83 per cent vaccinated.

Further afield, the township of Raetihi remains the DHB's lowest-vaccinated area, as well as one of the least vaccinated townships in the country.

Just 71.9 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated, with only an additional 8 per cent having had at least one dose.