Speed and parking restrictions on London St as next phase of pathway work begins

Work on the London St shared pathway is expected to be completed by the end of next February. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The 100m section will complete the shared pathway link along London St to the bottom of St John's Hill (Great North Road).

It will also join with the top end of Te Tuaiwi shared pathway that begins at Whanganui City Bridge and continues through the central city to London St.

Shared pathways are routes designated for shared use by people who are cycling, scootering, skating or walking.

This construction, overseen by Whanganui Alliance (a collaboration between Whanganui District Council and Downer NZ) includes a 100m-long, 2.5m high concrete retaining wall opposite the Z Energy service station between Fergusson St and the Whanganui SPCA site.

The work is expected to be completed in late February 2021.

Stage one of the London St shared pathway – a 3m-wide concrete shared pathway running from the Splash Centre to Fergusson St – was completed last year.

The council's senior roading engineer, Brent Holmes, said it would be pleasing to see the completion of the London Street pathway in its entirety.

"The project has been funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Urban Cycleways Fund and the Government's National Land Transport Fund, with the council providing the balance," Holmes said.

Traffic management and access during stage two of the London Street shared pathway:

During stage two construction access will be available to all properties, including residents and businesses.

On-street parking will be restricted and the road width reduced. A 30km/h speed restriction will be in place.

The walkway at the rear of properties in Denby Pl will be partially closed and no access to London St via the walkway will be available during the construction period – access will instead be available via the Denby Pl-Fergusson St intersection.

Throughout the construction period, lane closures of SH3 with associated detours may be required, including some night work.