Lance Kennedy appointed as Whanganui District Council chief operating officer

Lance Kennedy has been appointed chief operating officer after prominent roles with both NZTA and NZ Police. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui District Council has appointed its new chief operating officer.

Lance Kennedy will take over the role vacated by Bryan Nicholson, who left to become chief executive of Tararua District Council.

Whanganui District Council chief executive Kym Fell said Kennedy brought management and leadership experience, having held senior roles with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and NZ Police.

"The chief operating officer plays an important role in developing and maintaining relationships with our stakeholders and Lance brings with him a hugely valuable skillset in this area," Fell said.

Kennedy joins council after almost two and a half years at NZTA, where he most recently held the role of national manager, journey optimisation.

Prior to this he spent 26 years with NZ Police, including in senior management roles at both regional and national levels.

"While at NZTA, Lance played a key part in the organisation's Covid-19 response as well as taking the helm as incident controller during the 2019 State Highway 4 landslide event," said Fell.

"Lance's experience clearly shows a real focus on improving service levels and a proven ability to provide leadership, often during times of duress. We're pleased to have him join our team."

Kennedy will start at the council on Monday, November 30.