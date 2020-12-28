Sam Newdick and Shama Puturanui take out MouthFRESH Superboats at Shelter View

Upokongaro was filled with noise on Sunday afternoon, with some of New Zealand's best competing in the PSP New Zealand Jetsprint Championship. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Adrenaline seeking locals were given a treat on Sunday afternoon, with hundreds gathering in Upokongaro for some high octane jet sprints action.

Hundreds of keen locals gathered at the Shelter View Jetsprint Track in Upokongaro for the PSP New Zealand Jetsprint Championship.

Event co-ordinator Julia Taylor was stoked with the turnout from Whanganui residents for the Sunday afternoon action.

"The crowd was really good and into it," she said. "The day went really well."

Taylor said the day started out beautiful, but rain came out later in the afternoon when the top six and top three were about to begin.

"The locals didn't even move, they were firmly in their seats."

In Group B, John Verry and Leila Burder took out first place, with Bryce Baron and Kylie Baron finishing second and Kris Rasumussen and Holly Sutherland taking out the bronze medal.

The weather didn't deter Whanganui locals, with hundreds gathering at Shelter View Jetsprint Track for the racing action. Photo / Lewis Gardner

In the Lucas Oil Group A, Simon Gibbon and Donna Candish stood out from the rest, taking out first place. Ollie Silverton and Jess Sit came in second, with Ross Travers and Amanda Kittow wrapping up the top three.

In the MouthFRESH Superboats, Sam Newdick and Shama Puturanui finished in first place, with Scott Donald and Nicole Reesby finishing second and Glen Head and Hayley Head finishing in third place.

Taylor said it was an awesome day overall, with some of New Zealand's best at the event.

"The crowd was awesome and there were some really good races."