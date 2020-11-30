Whanganui letters: Give thanks for the good things

Some people are saying Thanksgiving is a bad celebration because native Americans were mistreated by European settlers. Photo / file

Give thanks for the good things

So, some people are saying Thanksgiving is a bad celebration because native Americans were mistreated by European settlers.

Personally, I would rather give thanks for any and all the good things I see around me (family, friends, nature, food, etc) and God, who provides them, than dismiss an occasion dedicated to gratitude because people tend to be unfair, unkind, selfish and destructive.

How much more enjoyable to celebrate Thanksgiving than the October 31 American celebration of death and the demonic; especially when scientific studies show gratitude increases our sense of wellbeing and positivity.

Just what we need when so many are struggling with depression, hopelessness and despair.

Of course it is important to recognise (and put right where possible) how we hurt one another, whether as individuals or groups, but let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Mandy Donne-Lee

Aramoho

The real polluters

Martin Hanson (Letters, Nov 21) from Nelson obviously agrees with me that if sewage is pollution then the big polluters are big cities that pour huge amounts of sewage into their harbours and should have huge fines to align with the farmers fines.

Cities pour storm water in to our waterways. [There is] probably nothing more toxic, yet it is allowed I suppose because it is not from those awful farmers who keep NZ from the poor house.

I think people with agendas cherrypick what they claim and ignore the evidence that points to the real polluters.

Garth Scown

Whanganui