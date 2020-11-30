Whanganui police show off Movember growth after month of no shaving

Whanganui police officers David Bull (left), Shaun Keegan, Levi Wix, Caleb Watt and Matt McLay made good on their promise to support Movember. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A group of Whanganui police officers are sporting impressive moustaches after a month of no shaving during November.

Constable Caleb Watt recruited 20 colleagues from all Whanganui police workgroups to join him in supporting the Movember challenge and raising awareness around men's health.

"A few local businesses said they were willing to support us but not everyone came through," he said.

"It was still worth it because it has helped to raise awareness of men's health concerns."

Funds raised during Movember support mental health and suicide prevention, along with prostate cancer and testicular cancer awareness.

The concept was conceived by two men in Australia in 2003 and formalised the following year with company registration and the launch of a website that has spread the message around the world.

The campaign was launched in New Zealand in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ in 2006.

Those wishing to support the cause can make a donation at nz.movember.com