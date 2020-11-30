Whanganui's 'Grumpy Old Men' present cheque to hospital children's ward

Whanganui's Grumpy Old Men handed over an $1000 cheque to Whanganui Hospital last Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's "Grumpy Old Men" group have again proved they're anything but after presenting the Whanganui Hospital children's ward with an $1000 donation last week.

A contingent of the group's members met with nurses and Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson to hand over the cheque, with clinical nurse manager Marama Cameron saying the donation would be well spent.

"We have had other donations from the Grumpy Old Men and these have gone on things like extra blankets, pyjamas and petrol vouchers for families who have to travel to hospital in Wellington or Palmerston North," Cameron said.

The group, officially called Grumpy Old Men Enterprises, spend their time dismantling old household items, computers and other cast-offs in an attempt to salvage scrap metal.

The metal is subsequently sold to dealers, with the funds going to worthy causes across the community.