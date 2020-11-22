Whanganui Rural Fire Force raises $6000 at the Sky Tower Stair Challenge

Blair Gray, Simon Dibben and Aaron Whitford raised over $6000 from the Sky Tower Stair Challenge. Photo / Blair Gray

The Whanganui Rural Fire Force have raised over $6000 as part of the Sky Tower Stair Challenge - with two members finishing in the top 10.

Three members from the brigade, team captain Aaron Whitford, Blair Gray and Simon Dibben, went up to Auckland to compete in the challenge.

Team captain Aaron Whitford said it was a great day out and they are stoked they crushed their fundraising goal of $3000, raising $6858 for Leukemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

"Very happy. Our next event is in May and we will be doing it then. The climb was good. It was a lot harder with the little training I did.

"Body is good today. Had a spa and sauna afterwards, so really recovered now."

Gray and Dibben, who both participated in the challenge for the first time on Saturday, said it was a great experience.

The two participated in the Rural Section, where they will wear their wildfire/vegetation firefighting gear and carrying a chainsaw. Whitford was in the Donned Section, wearing structural firefighting kit with breathing apparatus which weighs around 25kg.

Dibben placed third in the rural section, with Gray coming in just behind at seventh.

In the male open category, both Dibben and Gray finished in the top 10, with Dibben placing third with a time of 15 minutes and 16 seconds. Gray was just behind him with a time of 18 minutes and 36 seconds.

Gray said he was a bit touch and go as to whether he would compete, as he had a bug at the time and was vomiting just hours before the event.

"I was a bit hit or miss. But I pulled myself together and got on with it."

Gray thanked all the local businesses that helped with donations of both money and equipment, as well as the community for all there contributions.

"The three of us represented our force to the highest standard. Two top 10 finishes is pretty awesome.

"Bring on the next challenge in May."

Whitford said the support from the community has been amazing.

"Thanks to everyone that donated, especially to our employers that let us take days off to do this. They sponsored us as well, so without them we wouldn't be able to leave work to do our bit to help the community."