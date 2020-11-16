Whanganui Carols by Candlelight all set to go for December 13

Carols by Candlelight is scheduled for December 13 at the Virginia Lake Punchbowl. Photo / File

The popular Carols by Candlelight event will return to Virginia Lake's Punchbowl next month, after being cancelled in 2019 due to bad weather.

Andrew Daddy, of Rotary of Whanganui North which is organising the event, said Brass Whanganui would perform, along with a choir led by Lynn Whiteside and singer Shelley Walls.

"There'll be face painting, and Father Christmas will be appearing with his elves as well," Daddy said.

Entry would be a gold coin donation, Daddy said, with people receiving a carol book and a candle holder upon entry. The money raised would go towards Women's Refuge Whanganui.

"Hopefully we can keep being Covid-free, and that we avoid the storm last year that forced us to cancel the event altogether.

"We decided to cancel it when we got to the venue and could see ducks swimming all over the stage."

Daddy said there had always been a great turnout for Carols by Candlelight, but they'd never quite had a "sell-out".

"There's always room for more people. The more the merrier."

The 2020 Carols by Candlelight will be held at 7pm-10pm on Sunday, December 13, at Rotokawau Virginia Lake Punchbowl.