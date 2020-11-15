Fine Arts Whanganui's Young Artist Scholarship attracts 11 portfolios

Anique Jayasinghe (left) and Sietske Jansma inspect the portfolios of Young Artist Scholarship entrants. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fine Arts Whanganui's $1000 Young Artist Scholarship attracted 11 entrants this year, with each artist providing a work to be hung on the gallery's walls and a portfolio.

The judges for this year's competition are Sietske Jansma and Anique Jayasinghe.

Jayasinghe, who is community arts co-ordinator at Whanganui and Partners, said it was her first time judging an art competition and she was "really excited" about the task.

"It will be great to see a fresh perspective, and perhaps there'll be something that we haven't seen before."

Fine Arts Gallery's Jim Norris said entries closed on Friday, with the scholarship open to people between the ages of 15 and 23.

"The portfolios should provide the judges with a bit more of an idea of each artist's work, rather than just the piece on the wall," Norris said.

"It's quite a big task, and they have to make a commitment, which they do. It's a wonderful opportunity for younger people because on top of the prize money there is also the chance to have a solo exhibition in the gallery in June next year."

Last year's top prize was won by printmaker Tsubaki Scythe, but Norris said only one printmaker had entered the competition in 2020.

"It's an open scholarship, and providing that the entrants live in the Whanganui, Rangitīkei or Ruapehu districts, all types of art are welcome.

"That excludes any portraits of me though, those are prohibited."

Sarjeant Gallery education officer Sietske Jansma said she was returning as a judge for the third time.

"It's always really interesting to see how the artists have worked through their portfolios and how it reflects their finished piece."

The winner of the 2020 Young Artist Scholarship will be announced on December 4, which is also Fine Arts Whanganui's five-year anniversary. A mentor will be provided to the winner to assist with the process of having a solo exhibition.

There is also a People's Choice award, with the winner receiving $200.