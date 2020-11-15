Whanganui artists showcase their creations at Art in the Garden

Local potters displayed their works over the weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Whanganui Potters' Studio hosted its 10th Art in the Garden event at the weekend, allowing the community a chance to buy work directly from local potters and artists.

This year it was held at a property in Pauls Road, Whanganui East, and fine weather brought a large number of people to the event on Saturday and Sunday.

Whanganui Potters' Studio manager Ruby Duncan said Saturday, in particular, had been "insane", with people "pouring in" to the event.

"If you know the event, then you know you're going to get bargains," Duncan said.

"We usually start at 9am, and people were already waiting outside.

Ruby Duncan says there is a lot of artistic talent in Whanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"We probably under-price our stuff because we're local potters and some of us are just starting out. It's their first opportunity to put things out on display and wonder 'does anybody else like it?'.

"It turns out that people love it. It's hand made and unique, and there's actually an awful lot of talent out there."

Duncan said the 2020 event had been "even more pumping" than previous years' events.

"I think people are wanting to support local, and creativity is booming. There's nothing like going out and looking at things for yourself.

"This is such a great venue, and this year we've had a bouncy castle and a sausage sizzle, so it's been a lot more family-friendly."

Pat Townsend, one of the organisers of this year's Art in the Garden, said there was a "queue of people" on Saturday morning.

Art in the Garden organiser Pat Townsend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"There are 20 to 30 potters with their work on display, and then we invite guest artists as well," Townsend said.

"There are some painted artworks, and around the back, there are benches and garden seats made out of totara posts.

"Jack Marsden-Mayer has one of his [driftwood] dinosaurs here, and there's also a guy who makes lots of bits and pieces out of pallets. Quite a lot of his stuff has already been sold, I think."

Jack Marsden-Mayer's driftwood dinosaur holds centre stage on Sunday morning. Photo / Lewis Gardner

While Sunday morning was a little quieter than the previous day, Townsend said she was sure it would begin to get busier as people "woke up".

"There's a little bit of everything here, and this amazing weather just makes the weekend all the more special."