Whanganui weather: Strong winds and rain forecast for first day of summer

A surfer catches some air at the North Mole on the last day of spring. Photo / Bevan Conley

Summer is officially here but the wild spring weather will be with is for a while longer.

Whanganui can expect some strong winds and rain today - the first official day of summer - but MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the area can look forward dry weather and warm temperatures for the rest of the week.

"Strong, cold southerly winds and rain will affect much of central New Zealand today as a low-pressure system continues to track across the country," he said.

The Whanganui region can expect wind gusts of 90km/h on Tuesday with the temperature forecast to reach a high of 17C, dropping to a low of 7C overnight.

Best said the pressure system was unusual for this time of year.

"The good news is that the showers are likely to ease by late morning and the winds will die down later in the day.



"On Wednesday, the ridge of high pressure that is moving across the South Island today will reach the Whanganui region bringing settled weather and a high of 21C, which is much more usual for this time of year," Best said.

On Thursday, a front from the Tasman Sea is predicted to reaching the central North Island around midday, preceded by northwesterlies and Best said a band of showers should ease with the passage of the front, leaving fine conditions and southwesterly winds. A high of 20C is forecast.

The Whanganui forecast for Friday is partly cloudy with northwesterlies and a high of 19C.

Saturday is likely to bring morning showers, easing in the afternoon and a high of 20C, while the Sunday forecast is for a partly cloudy day with northwesterlies.