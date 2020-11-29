Whanganui roadworks: Wet weather has delayed completion of city upgrades

Completion of the traffic signals upgrade at the Dublin St and Victoria Ave intersection has been delayed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Stormy weather conditions in Whanganui have delayed progress roadworks that were expected to be completed during the next two weeks.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said weather response work had taken precedence over current projects.

"The infrastructure team has advised that they have taken everybody off our current project work sites so we have all hands on deck to deal with the weather response.



"Work on the Dublin St and Victoria Ave intersection will be delayed from the planned Monday, November 30, finish date by at least one week, possibly two depending on the level of storm damage incurred."

Road works in Wilson St between Taupo Quay and Ridgway St have now been completed, and the second block between Ridgway St and Maria Place was scheduled to be completed by December 9 but weather conditions mean it is likely to be set back by at least a week.

"Barring further weather issues, the work is now programmed to be completed and the road sealed by Friday, December 18," the spokesperson said.

Road repairs are being completed on Somme Parade between Guyton St and Dublin St Bridge and the road was scheduled to be resealed on Saturday.

Work is continuing on the $90,000 project to upgrade Gloucester St inground services. The works are now at the London St intersection.

The upgrade is intended to reduce the risk of flooding to properties in the low-lying areas of the catchment north of London St and Halswell St.

The Fitzherbert Ave extension to Mosston Rd began on November 16 and is expected to be completed by June 2021.

The 600m extension, identified by the council as a "key growth project", will link the western end of Fitzherbert Ave to Mosston Rd, and will include widening of the planned Mosston/Fitzherbert intersection.

A right-turn bay approaching from the southern end and left-turn slip lane from the northern end of Mosston Rd will also be added.

Once completed, it will enable the residential expansion of Springvale and industrial development on Mill Rd.