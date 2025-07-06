Establishing security to set up the forward operating base at 5th/7th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment (RNZIR) Headquarters, patrolling streets, providing security to the “local” community and leadership meetings, and de-escalating confrontations were some of the challenges the team faced.

“Some of the scenarios were challenging but the training is in a supportive and safe environment where we are encouraged to be put into situations we may not have experienced before,” Stewart said.

“As a section commander, my priority is to give orders based on what the commander wants achieved, manage my section and ensure they are prepared for a variety of situations.”

Stewart spent five years as a youth development specialist working at the Youth Development Unit (YDU) at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea.

This included working on the Limited Service Volunteer courses for unemployed 18-24 year olds who are not studying or training, and Services Academies in secondary schools, fostering skills and values to help senior students take positive roles in society.

“The communication skills I developed working at YDU have really helped in my role as a section commander and in dealing with customers at work. Serving in the NZ Army has helped my resilience, professionalism and adaptability in my civilian employment too.

“My family has been a big part of this journey, they have been really supportive, especially my wife Lisa and son William. Our unit has regular family gatherings which is a great support network for the family.”

Officer Commanding West Coast Company, 5/7 RNZIR, Captain Peter Havell said reservists could be put into challenging situations in an urban peacekeeping environment so it was important to train for those scenarios.

“The Reserve Force is expected to assist the Regular Force in sustaining land operations and this urban security training is part of that sustainability training.

“Combat engineers, medics and transport reservists are part of this exercise also. The continuation and development of the training will be furthered on a large-scale Reserve Force exercise, Exercise Tauwharenīkau, held at Waiōuru in July.”

Exercise Tauwharenīkau is an annual NZ Army Reserve Force training activity in which up to 250 personnel from different corps and units around New Zealand take part.

The exercise enables Reserve Force personnel to train together to maintain and enhance their technical skills in a large-scale activity with a range of weapons and capabilities used by the NZ Army.