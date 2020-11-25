Traffic delays at Turakina due to roadworks on SH3

Motorists travelling through Turakina can expect delays as roadworks begin this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The New Zealand Transport Authority (NZTA) is advising motorists to plan ahead for two weeks of stop and go near the intersection with Wanganui Rd, starting on Thursday, November 26, for pavement and drainage improvement works.

The state highway will be down to one lane from 6am until 6pm on weekdays and some weekends.

Delays of 5 to10 minutes are expected while these works are taking place.

In the event of bad weather, works will be carried out on the next fine day.

NZTA regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said the work is part of a nationwide maintenance programme.

"The work underway on SH3 at Turakina is replacing a length of road, pavement and associated drainage, as part of our wider maintenance programme for state highways across the country which ensures that our roads remain safe and resilient," he said.