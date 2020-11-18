Whanganui driving instructor wants young people to get a licence before they get in trouble

Ernie Te Waaka has started Awa Driver Training and is hoping to educate young drivers and get them their license early. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui couple want to help young people stay on the right side of the law with their new driver instructing school.

Ernie Te Waaka and his wife Jodie have started Awa Driver Training with a focus on young people.

"I want to get them legal on the road to start off with and get them some identification for when they leave school," Ernie said.

After working in probation in years past, he said he wants to try to prevent young people from ending up on the wrong side of the law rather than trying to help them after the fact.

"I saw a lot of people going into prison because of traffic offences. It's not just one or two, it's 10, 11 or 12.

"Trying to get them legal at the start because it all started with no licence. Then they are starting with a negative reputation with the police and they are stuck," Ernie said.

There are many barriers to young people getting their licence, including education, finances and confidence, Ernie said.

"The ones that don't have the support at home are just finding it hard to start. They find it intimidating going somewhere like the AA to even apply."

The Te Waakas hope to expand their work into schools, helping with driver education and awareness.

"It was an option for us when we were at school and we want to bring it back," Jodie said.