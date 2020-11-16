Whanganui news in brief: Power outage, Gonville flooding, Utiku crash

Photo / File

Emergency services around the region were called into action several times over Sunday night and Monday morning.

Just after 8pm on Sunday, Whanganui firefighters were called to a house in Gonville to deal with flooding.

Fire and Emergency was called to a single-vehicle crash just outside Utiku, south of Taihape, about 2am on Monday but no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, 25 customers northeast of Whanganui were without power after trees brought down power lines just after noon on Monday.

A Powerco field crew removed the trees before repairing the lines.

Power was due to be restored late yesterday.