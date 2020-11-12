Two arrested after late night chase through Whanganui

A 40-year-old male and 36-year-old female were arrested after the late night chase. Photo / File

Two people have been arrested after a late night chase through Whanganui.

A vehicle failed to stop for police in the Gonville area around 10.25pm on Thursday and fled the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at Mosquito Point at Papaiti and two people were arrested.

A 40-year-old male is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on a range of charges, including failing to stop.

A 36-year-old woman is due to appear on a number of drug-related charges.