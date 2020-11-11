Whanganui District Council seeks ideas for decade-long plan

Whanganui District Council is seeking community feedback and suggestions for its long-term plan. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui District Council has begun asking the public what it wants included in its plan for the next decade.

The feedback will help the council draft its Long Term Plan 2021-2031 which is due to be completed next year.

Council corporate group manager Stephanie Macdonald-Rose said the purpose of the pre-consultation was to gather information and find out what was on the community's mind.

The Let's Connect - community conversations event series continues this month with the next scheduled events at Castlecliff Library between 10am to 2pm on November 14 and Majestic Square on November 18 from 11.30am until 2pm.

People can also have a say through online surveys, with feedback sought on the five strands of the council's Leading Edge strategy – Community, Connectivity, Creativity, Environment and Economy.

The surveys are open until November 20.

The public can also join a community panel – Our District, Your Say – by emailing your name, postal address and email address to ourdistrictyoursay@whanganui.govt.nz.

Further opportunities to have your say on the Long-Term Plan 2021-2031 will be available through a formal consultation process in 2021. More information is available on Whanganui District Council website.