Whanganui letters: Banning pokie machines won't stop gambling

You can ban all the pokies you like but people with an addictive nature will find another way to cause themselves harm, a reader says. Photo / File

You can't ban pokie machines

I'm not much of a drinker, having had to put up with a few drunks in the family over the years and I can't even remember the last time I had a bit of a gamble. But the righteous bemoaning from some of our councillors and a few others in the community about liquor outlets and pokie machines is starting to grate with me.

Will these people never be happy until prohibition comes to New Zealand and gambling is outlawed? Yeah, well that worked well in the USA didn't it! You can ban all the pokies you like but people with an addictive nature will find another way to cause themselves harm. All they need is a mobile phone and a credit card and they can gamble anywhere in the world. At least with our pokies, some of the money comes back into the community and is doing some good. So all this pontification might make them feel good and it might get them a few religious votes next election or perhaps even curry a bit of favour with God, but I sure wish they would just get over themselves.

STEVE BARON

Whanganui

Livestock shipments

This week, three live export ships will be arriving on our shores. The first, the Ocean Drover, is scheduled to dock at Timaru Port this Wednesday. Ocean Swagman is scheduled to arrive this Sunday, also in Timaru. And the Yangtze Fortune is scheduled to arrive at Napier Port this weekend. These ships will take thousands of live animals on long and stressful sea journeys.

Where is the SPCA? Where are the Greens? Where is our Government that declared animals as sentient beings? Once the animals leave our shores, what protection do they have? What happens to the animals when they get where they are going? Are there any slaughter rules to protect them from inhumane practices? Do the farms they go to have humane and caring practices? Once they are in another country, will that country ever want to buy our processed meat products any more? Are they being sent by overseas-owned farms or fully NZ-owned farms?

So many unanswered questions about what seems a short-sighted practice. Could we have true answers to these questions please.

MERV SMITH

Bulls