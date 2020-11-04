Whanganui letters: Keep the roundabout, fix the traffic lights

Installing new traffic lights on Victoria Ave and Dublin St. Photo / file

Keep the roundabout

Totally agree with Russell Eades about keeping the roundabout at Dublin St and Victoria St. The Glasgow St and Victoria St one was good too. The current lights at Glasgow St are actually encouraging dangerous behaviour by anyone turning right off Victoria St from the Pak'nSave side. There is a red arrow but no green one. With the volume of straight-through traffic coming down from St Johns Hill, it is possible to sit in the turning lane for several light changes, unless one risks a collision. This should be rectified.

M DONNE-LEE

Aramoho

Your letters

Māori language week

Several weeks ago we had Māori Language Week. This has evolved since that platitude decided by some holier than thou highly paid executive in the media environment into what appears to be a mandatory introduction into the 6pm news and before and after every advertisement break. No translation provided. One would think that was essential to promote the language to the un-enlightened.

On the other side of the equation we have government information being verbalised by the Prime Minister or the director general of health or some other spokesperson that is reinforced by a NZ sign language interpreter. Not a Māori interpretation to be seen or heard. Perhaps Covid-19 only afflicts non-Māori.

We have three official languages in our country so why not give them all the same respect in all situations?

D PARTNER

Eastown

No bullying or mocking

Do those who mock the physical appearance of a person when talking of them bother to reflect on the consequences of their actions? Firstly, it provides a window for others to observe the speaker's own character. Bullies use this type of mocking manoeuvre when attempting to intimidate someone. The cognitive obstacle of immaturity presents a

challenge for those adults who continue to utilise such strategies. Secondly, historical catastrophic events have shown it can be the first step on the proverbial "slippery slope". Once a person or a group are referred to by a label, as opposed to their name, the process of dehumanising can be ramped up. This allows society cleaving to occur, the sort utilised by the Nazis in implementing their eugenics policy. We are all given a name at birth and that is what we should use when talking about someone. This is surely how we want others to speak of us. The continual and ongoing betterment of our society will be enriched if respect is at all times the fundamental premise of our conversations, both between individuals and across all media.

MAX WARBURTON

Whanganui