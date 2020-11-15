Driver in critical condition after car crash near Waverley

The crash happened around 1am on Monday just outside Waverley. Photo / File

A driver is in a critical condition after an early morning crash near Waverley.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash on State Highway 3, between Weraroa Rd and Lower Herengawe Rd, around 1am on Monday.

A helicopter was sent to the scene and the driver was flown to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition, a police spokeswoman said.

Emergency services returned to the scene just before 7am to help clear the road, with it re-opened to traffic around 7.30am.